Road accident in Rajasthan leaves four dead

Four persons were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Ajmer-Beawar national highway in Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, police said. Both the trucks caught fire after the collision, they said, adding the drivers and helpers of the two trucks were burnt alive.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Ajmer-Beawar national highway in Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, police said. Both the trucks caught fire after the collision, they said, adding the drivers and helpers of the two trucks were burnt alive. The accident occurred when a truck carrying cement sacks rammed into another truck after crossing the divider.

It took two hours for the fire tenders to douse the fire even as police had to divert traffic on one side of the highway. Three of the deceased were identified as Suresh and Sanjay of Jaipur and Jagdish of Thanagazi, Alwar. The fourth deceased is yet to be identified. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

