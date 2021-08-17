Zipaworld enters courier services for domestic, international customers

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 12:53 IST
Digital logistics start-up Zipaworld announced on Tuesday its entry into courier services, with home pick-up option, catering to both the domestic and international customers.

With the launch of courier module in its newly-designed portal, the platform has ventured into the domestic courier, express, parcel (CEP) logistics segment, the platform said in a release. The firm is the logistics start-up venture of the Delhi based parent company, AAA 2 Innovate Pvt Ltd.

The startup said it is now looking to catering to both the B2C and B2B segments.

The courier service currently covers a network of 15,000 pin codes across India, it said, adding the home pick-up service for documents and parcels has come into effect in over 2,000 pin codes.

The company has been working on integrating the various loose ends of logistics and supply chain with the help of technology, Zipaworld said. This integration of express pick-ups and deliveries comes after company brought air, ocean, and road freight together in one platform, it stated. “While we had already ventured into the international courier segment and B2B market, getting into the domestic courier market was easy for us,'' said Ambrish Kumar, founder-CEO, Zipaworld.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

