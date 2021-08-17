Hexaware wins the Golden Peacock National Training Award- 2021 in the IT Sector

Golden Peacock Awards Secretariat announced the winners of the Institutional awards in various categories and Hexaware has won the National Training Award - 2021 in the IT sector. The winners are chosen among entries from several corporates that include large, medium, and small enterprises across the public, private, and government sectors.

The winners of the Golden Peacock Awards were chosen from over 311 entries, out of which 146 were shortlisted. The Golden Peacock Awards evaluate the applicants based on their focus and commitment to drive initiatives that not just achieve but also surpass new benchmarks of excellence.

Hexaware won the Golden Peacock National Training Award - 2021 after passing through multiple tiers of assessments by industry experts. This win clearly exhibits the level of effort and emphasis that Hexaware dedicates towards training, learning, and development.

This recognition is a coveted and remarkable achievement for Hexaware, as it projects the true strength of Hexaware's training capabilities. Winners in other categories are renowned corporates and enterprises that are known for their adherence to industry best practices.

Celebrating this win, Senthil Nayagam - Senior Vice President, Global Revenue Assurance & Chief Learning Officer, said, ''We are delighted that our Learning & Development framework has been benchmarked with our peers and selected for this prestigious award. This is an absolute honor and a strong source of inspiration for us. We continuously strive to upskill our workforce and enable career democratization, where our employees truly own their game.'' About Hexaware Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed. Our three-pronged strategy of Automate Everything®, Cloudify Everything® and Transform Customer Experiences® endeavors to drive human-machine collaboration for solving complex business problems. We enable future-ready organizations and market leaders to create lasting business value by helping them offer touchless immersive customer experiences through full-cloud enablement, digital product engineering, and extreme automation.

We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Hi-Tech & Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting, and Legal), Travel, Transportation, and Logistics. We deliver highly evolved services in Rapid Application prototyping, development, and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run cloud solutions; Automation-based Application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Customer Experience Transformation; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services.

We believe technology is a magical thing, and our purpose is to create smiles through great people and technology. Headquartered in New Jersey for North America, London for Europe, and Singapore for the Asia Pacific, Hexaware services customers in over two dozen languages from every major time and regulatory zone.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com. Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com.

