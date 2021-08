FTSE 100 drops to over 1-week low as retail, energy stocks drag

London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday, dragged down by heavyweight retail, insurance, and energy stocks, although employment numbers highlighting a steady UK economic recovery helped limit losses. The number of employees on British company payrolls rose by 182,000 in July from June, moving closer to their pre-pandemic level as the economy recovers from its coronavirus lockdowns, tax data showed.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3% to its lowest since Aug. 6, with retailer Unilever, insurer Prudential and oil major BP among the top drags. The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.5% with travel stocks declining the most.

Online trading platform Plus500 jumped 7.7% to the top of the mid-cap index after it forecast annual revenue "significantly ahead" of analysts' estimates. UK-listed shares of miner BHP Group jumped 9.2% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the company posted its best annual profit in nearly a decade and said it would sell its petroleum assets to Woodside Petroleum.

