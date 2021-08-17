Left Menu

First German plane evacuated only 7 people from Kabul

Germany, which had the second largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States, wants to airlift thousands of German-Afghan dual nationals as well as rights activists, lawyers and people who worked with foreign forces. Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the A400M transport plane undertook a "breakneck landing" on Monday evening, with its main aim to bring in German soldiers to secure the evacuation.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 13:07 IST
First German plane evacuated only 7 people from Kabul
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

A first German military plane to land in Kabul since the Taliban takeover evacuated only seven people, the government said on Tuesday, due to chaos at the Afghan capital's airport. Germany, which had the second-largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States, wants to airlift thousands of German-Afghan dual nationals as well as rights activists, lawyers, and people who worked with foreign forces.

Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the A400M transport plane undertook a "breakneck landing" on Monday evening, with its main aim to bring in German soldiers to secure the evacuation. "We have a very chaotic, dangerous, and complex situation at the airport," she told broadcaster ARD. "We had very little time, so we only took onboard people who were on site."

Only seven made as the plane had to leave quickly and other Germans could not get into the airport without protection from German soldiers, a foreign ministry spokesperson said. "Admission of people from the civilian part of the airport was not made possible by the partners exercising security responsibility at the airport," the spokesperson said.

With 600 soldiers due to take part in the evacuation, Germany hopes to be able to get more people out in the coming hours. Flights resumed early on Tuesday after evacuations were suspended the day before as people crowded the runway trying to flee after Taliban insurgents seized power.

Germany is waiting for U.S. permission to fly a second aircraft from Tashkent, which it is using as a hub. Kramp-Karrenbauer hoped the airport could be kept open for several days so as many people as possible could be evacuated. "Those are not only German citizens, they are also local staff, at-risk people. We will also support other countries," she added," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021