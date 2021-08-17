Book highlights story of India's fight against terror

A new novel inspired by real events, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and talks of India's fight against terror, follows an intelligence officer as he leads the Indian response to foil the plans of terrorist organizations.

''Operation Trojan Horse'' by D P Sinha and Abhishek Sharan is published by HarperCollins India.

According to Siddhesh Inamdar, executive editor at HarperCollins India, though the book is a work of fiction, it reveals a great deal about India's confident and proactive approach that has not been known so far.

Authors Sinha, a former IPS officer who spent his career devising counterterrorism strategies in the Intelligence Bureau, and crime journalist Abhishek Sharan have written a novel that is at ''once an edge-of-your-seat thriller as well as a window into India's fight against terror'', he says.

Sinha says the idea behind this novel emerged from the multiple counterterrorism operations in which he was involved, and his professional experiences.

Sharan says ''Operation Trojan Horse'' is the story of India's fight against terror.

A 15-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) fidayeen crossed over to India from Pakistan in 1996. When officer Shekhar Singh of the counterterrorism cell captures and interrogates him, he makes a startling revelation. The terror group has begun sending men to settle down in India in the guise of regular civilians. On the sly, they are to serve as outposts for their missions and destroy the country from within.

Shekhar and his bosses decide to take the fight to the enemy camp. Five Indian intelligence agents are planted in the LeT to take on its might and sabotage its operations. And thus is born Operation Trojan Horse, a first-of-its-kind Indian counterterror mission that will go on for years.

The idea was to put a Trojan Horse at the heart of Lashkar and Pakistan's terror-sponsoring infrastructure and the Indian soldiers will learn all about their terror operations in India to neutralize them.

