Investors raise cash holdings as European economic outlook darkens - BoFA survey

Less than half of respondents in a monthly fund manager survey expect the European economy to further improve over the next twelve months, marking the lowest proportion since last June, BoFA's August survey edition said on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 13:36 IST
Less than half of respondents in a monthly fund manager survey expect the European economy to further improve over the next twelve months, marking the lowest proportion since last June, BoFA's August survey edition said on Tuesday. Cooling growth expectations are mainly due to COVID concerns, with 19% of investors citing the Delta variant as the biggest tail risk to the European economy, closely behind inflation risks and worries about a taper tantrum, the European edition of the popular monthly survey said.

As a result, a net 23% of investors were overweight cash, the highest share in a year, BoFA said. About 70% of BofA's clients, with $750 billion in assets under management, said they expect the reflation trade has further room to run, compared to 64% in the July survey.

