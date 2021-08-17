Neuberg Diagnostics ropes in MS Dhoni as global brand ambassador

Neuberg Diagnostics on Tuesday said it has roped in cricketer MS Dhoni as a brand ambassador for creating awareness about the company's health and wellness campaign.

Currently, Neuberg Diagnostics has over 120 labs and 1,000 touch points across four countries.

''We are keen to take our plethora of diagnostic services across the country and convey our efforts towards empowering every citizen with better and affordable healthcare.

''Furthermore, Dhoni's commitment towards maintaining good health and fitness resonates well with our mission and will remind people to prioritise their health,'' Neuberg Diagnostics Chairman and Managing Director GSK Velu said in a statement.

Dhoni's backing would enable the company to communicate about its commitment and services more effectively, he added.

Neuberg Diagnostics has established its presence in three continents in a matter of four years since its inception.

The company ended FY21 with revenues of Rs 800 crore, and on the back of its differentiated offerings, it is aiming to close FY22 with revenues of Rs 1,000 crore with more than 200 labs and 3,000 collection centers, located across the world.

Dhoni would also enable the company to generate recall across its global markets in the UAE, South Africa and the USA, the company said. PTI MSS DRR DRR

