Darwinbox Unveils The Transformative Framework That Enabled 550+ Global Enterprises To Adopt Digital HR

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox announces its 550th successful HR transformation consistently delivering extremely sticky HCM experience to diverse workforces, averaging ~95% adoption in the first few weeks. Darwinbox, currently the highest rated Enterprise HCM platform on Gartner Peer Insights, attributes these record-breaking adoption stats to their marquee implementation framework - Inflexion.

The world of work is changing faster than ever and winning organizations realize the importance of being able to react quickly and iterate rapidly to identify processes that work and allow their workforces to thrive.

Darwinbox's implementation framework - Inflexion, acknowledges that every organization evolves differently and has unique challenges. With a streamlined approach that puts the power in HR's hands and allows for rapid iterations to find the best fit for every organization, Inflexion promises gravity-defying adoption numbers that are 60% higher than competing offerings, even the likes of Oracle, SAP, and Workday.

With names like JSW, MAP, Bupa, Arvind, Adani, JG Summit, Kotak Life insurance, TVS Motors, Paytm, Swiggy, Tata CLiQ, and a rapidly growing customer base spread across 90+ countries and employing over 1.2 Million people, Inflexion leverages the knowledge gathered and democratizes best practices, process templates, and more for every new HR transformation.

''An HR digital transformation is an opportunity for an enterprise to reinvent processes and policies to become agile and future-ready. Our team at Darwinbox is carefully curated and comes with functional HR expertise, deep product knowledge and project management experience. We work closely with HR leaders to understand their ambitions and current challenges, providing them with the configurability needed to implement, iterate, and improve at a phenomenal pace. Our low-code iterative approach gives these HR leaders the power to react to changes rapidly, drive adoption, and stay prepared for any inflections,'' says Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder, Darwinbox.

Darwinbox also seamlessly extends itself to integrate with the organization's IT ecosystem to ensure a perfect fit. Inflexion leverages Darwinbox's Studio, native iPaaS which comes armed with 300+ pre-packaged connectors and provides a low-code interface to integration management.

Inflexion extends beyond implementation to create a supportive infrastructure for HR admins, to drive change, become product champions and get their issues resolved with industry-best SLAs. 'Ask Darwin', Darwinbox's customer success portal comes equipped with hundreds of help-videos, FAQs, release notes and more.

About Darwinbox Darwinbox is a new-age & disruptive mobile-first HRMS platform built for the large enterprises to attract, engage, and nurture their most critical resource - talent.

Recognized as the highest rated Enterprise HCM platform on Gartner Peer Insights, Darwinbox is a cloud-based HCM platform that takes care of all HR needs across the employee lifecycle from hire to retire. With AI-based deep-tech features like Voicebot, Advanced Talent Analytics, intelligent CV shortlisting etc., the solution helps organizations leverage technology to enable a #SmarterWorklife.

Founded in 2015 by Chaitanya Peddi, Jayant Paleti, and Rohit Chennamaneni, the company currently serves 550+ global enterprises present in over 90+ countries and is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya Partners and, Mohandas Pai's 3one4 Capital.

