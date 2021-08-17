Adani Realty and Marathon Group complete first phase of mega luxury residential project in Byculla

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adani Realty and Marathon Group have announced the receipt of the occupation certificate for phase 1 of their joint venture luxury project in Byculla - Monte South.

Monte South is an award-winning luxury project located near South Mumbai at Byculla and is spread over a massive 12.5-acre plot of the erstwhile Khatau Mills. The project features four proposed luxury residential towers of 64 storeys, with ultra-spacious 2, 2.5, 3, and 3.5 BHK homes, and a range of unique amenities including a podium beach and Amazon-themed landscaping.

Advertisement

Two towers have been launched to date at Monte South and the project offers a wide range of choices of configurations and sizes to customers from ready, near-ready and under-construction options.

The project has already bagged several prestigious design and architecture awards including 'Best Residential High-Rise Architecture' and 'Best Residential High-Rise Development' at the Asia-Pacific Property Awards 2017. The principal architect of the project is Hafeez Contractor and the unique landscaping design has been done by USA-based LSG Inc.

''Monte South is the ultimate address of luxury...We are adding to the skyline of the city,'' said Hafeez Contractor, Principal Architect of the project.

The USPs of the project include the large 12.5 acre land parcel, which is unique in South Mumbai, the largest-in-class apartments with amazing views, and a range of amenities unlike any other in the city - including a beach volleyball court, and Amazon themed landscaping on the 8th floor podium and a Jain temple.

The project is centrally located and enjoys good connectivity to South Mumbai as well as other parts of the city via road, railway and the upcoming metro.

''We believe Monte South is the new phase of South Mumbai - it's just a stone's throw away from SOBO and has superb connectivity. With large scale mill redevelopment happening at Byculla, it offers tremendous appreciation potential and is set to transform into a luxury residential hub,'' added Mr. Mayur Shah, MD Marathon Group.

Construction of the first two towers is progressing swiftly and the company hopes to launch further towers within a year. Monte South(RERA Number -P51900001936) has a select few remaining apartments in the OC received phase and the company has announced a no stamp duty, no GST scheme for a limited period for customers.

''Receiving the OC for phase 1 is a major milestone for the project and possession handover is set to start in the coming months. We are excited to welcome our first residents soon. But this is just the start - we have an ambitious vision for Monte South and for Byculla and there's plenty more to come,'' said Mr. Mayur Shah.

For details on the project visit montesouth.in For additional information, Project Website Project Gallery Project Virtual Tour Project Video About Marathon Group: Marathon Group is over 50 year-old Mumbai based real estate development company that has completed over 80 projects in the city. The group is proud to have provided homes for more than 5,000 families, retail space for 400 retailers and offices for 350 businesses.

Marathon is currently building several townships in the fastest growing neighbourhoods, affordable housing projects, ultra-luxury skyscrapers, standalone towers, small offices and large business centers, with projects spread across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with over 18mn sqft of land currently under development, and a plan to deliver more than 15000 homes in the next 5 years.

For more information about the company, please visit http://marathon.in/ or you can visit Facebook, LinkedIn About Adani Realty: Adani Realty is one of the youngest arms of India's top infrastructure and development conglomerate - the Adani Group. With a commitment to getting India on par with the most advanced countries around the world, Adani Realty begun development in most promising cities, integrating the finest design aesthetics with cutting edge construction technology.

As part of the Adani Group, we have a legacy of trust and excellence we live up to; a fact that has driven us to achieve a lot in a relatively short period of time. At present, we are developing over 69 million sq. ft. of residential, commercial and social club projects across Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Mundra and Kochi. Our aim is to revolutionize real estate, keeping in mind the varied aspirations and lifestyles of new age India.

For more details, please visit https://www.adanirealty.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595810/Monte_South_Byculla.jpg Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595811/Phase_1_OC_received_at_Monte_South.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595801/Luxurious_living_room_at_Monte_South.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)