Prototype military transport aircraft crashes in Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-08-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 14:25 IST
A prototype military transport aircraft with three people on board crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region on Tuesday, its manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation said.
It was unclear if there were any casualties in the Il-112V plane crash.
