Prototype military transport aircraft crashes in Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-08-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

A prototype military transport aircraft with three people on board crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region on Tuesday, its manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation said.

It was unclear if there were any casualties in the Il-112V plane crash.

