First French nationals pulled out of Kabul to arrive home on Tuesday
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-08-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 14:37 IST
The first planeload of French nationals evacuated from the Afghan capital, Kabul, will arrive in France on Tuesday afternoon, a defence ministry official said.
The evacuees, currently in the United Arab Emirates, will travel on a military flight, the official said. France and other western nations have scrambled to pull their nationals out of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control.
