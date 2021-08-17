First French nationals pulled out of Kabul to arrive home on Tuesday

The first planeload of French nationals evacuated from the Afghan capital, Kabul, will arrive in France on Tuesday afternoon, a defence ministry official said.

The evacuees, currently in the United Arab Emirates, will travel on a military flight, the official said. France and other western nations have scrambled to pull their nationals out of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)