Prototype military transport aircraft crashes in Russia

Updated: 17-08-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 14:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport aircraft with three people on board crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region on Tuesday, its manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation said.

It was unclear from the company's statement if there were any casualties in the crash. However, RIA news agency cited an anonymous source as saying the crew were believed to have died. A video of the crash published online showed the plane flying at low altitude with one of its wings on fire, before making a sharp turn and plummeting to the ground.

United Aircraft Corporation is developing and testing the Il-112V as a replacement for the ageing Antonov An-26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

