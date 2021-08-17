Caplin Steriles gets approval from Brazil's ANVISA for its sterile injectable facility

Drug firm Caplin Point Laboratories on Tuesday said its subsidiary Caplin Steriles has received approval from Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency, ANVISA, for its sterile injectable manufacturing site near Chennai.

The approval grants access to the company to register and market its products in Brazil, the largest pharmaceutical market in Latin America, Caplin Point Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

''Brazil is an important target for Caplin Steriles' mid to long term expansion plans. As a first step, we will focus on extending our US approved products for Brazil,'' Caplin Point Laboratories Chairman C. C. Paarthipan said.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories were trading at Rs 813 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.02 per cent from the previous close.

