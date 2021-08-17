KGiSL bags contract to deploy flagship digital platform for Stock Exchange of Thailand

KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd (KGiSL), the information technology products, solutions and services provider, has bagged a contract from the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to implement its back-office platform to serve brokers in Thailand, the company said on Tuesday. As per the contract, KGiSL would roll out its state-of-the-art, back-office platform 'Dolphin' for brokers in Thailand. The Stock Exchange of Thailand would host the platform and would be made available to serve the brokers, KGiSL said.

The implementation was expected to be completed in 16 months, a company statement said here.

Aimed at becoming the one-stop-solution to the brokers of Thailand, the platform would be able to handle multiple asset classes including equities, bonds and offshore trading for both retail and institutional brokers.

''Dolphin was chosen over the other leading global platforms, it had better fit to the requirements and also for robustness, scalability and automation capabilities'', the statement said.

On bagging the contract from the Stock Exchange of Thailand, KGiSL director and CEO, Prassadh Shanmugam said, ''This is a huge win for KGiSL. Dolphin has been the undisputed market leader in India so far, but we have had limited successes in other markets. This order opens up the entire ASEAN and APAC market to create similar success stories''.

''KGiSL is poised to invest more in Dolphin's capabilities by adding artificial intelligence, machine learning, business intelligence and analytics. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Pakorn Peetathawatchai, the President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand and the rest of the management in placing their trust in KGiSL'', he said.

Peetathawatchai said, ''this is one of our most ambitious and challenging projects to establish a common, streamlined infrastructure that will open up new possibilities for Thai brokers to revolutionize their back office business''.

''We strongly believe that continued support from participating brokers in providing valuable insights, along with KGiSL's delivery capability are key ingredients to contribute the project's success'', he added. KGiSL said its flagship product for capital markets- Dolphin, caters to 60 per cent of the leading institutional brokers in India by supporting their back-office clearing and settlement operations.

The next-generation technology platform has been tested for handling five million trades per day and has the potential to scale vertically and horizontally, to support increase in business volumes, the statement added.

