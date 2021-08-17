Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Left Menu

The government on Tuesday notified the rates for export incentive scheme RoDTEP and its rules with an aim to boost exports.The government has decided to extend the benefit of Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products RoDTEP scheme to all goods, with effect from January 1, 2021, according to a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade DGFT.The rates for different sectors include 0.5 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 4 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 15:21 IST
The government on Tuesday notified the rates for export incentive scheme RoDTEP and its rules with an aim to boost exports.

The government has decided to extend the benefit of Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme to all goods, with effect from January 1, 2021, according to a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The rates for different sectors include 0.5 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 4 per cent. It has also notified guidelines for the scheme. ''The Centre has today notified the RoDTEP guidelines and rates. The rates will cover 8,555 tariff lines (products),'' the Commerce Ministry said in a statement. Under the RoDTEP, various central and state duties, taxes, levies imposed on input products among others are refunded to exporters to boost exports.

