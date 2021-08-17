Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc board meeting to consider interim dividend for FY22 deferred

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 15:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Tuesday said its board meeting scheduled on August 17 to consider interim dividend for FY2021-22 has been deferred.

The company did not give the reason for the deferment of the meeting.

''It is to inform you that the board meeting scheduled on August 17, 2021, to consider interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22, if any, has been deferred,'' HZL said in a filing BSE.

Hindustan Zinc is a leading zinc-lead miner. The company is a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd which owns a 64.9 percent stake in the company while the Centre retains a 29.5 percent stake. HZL reported a 45.9 percent rise in net profit to Rs 1,983 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, driven by a recovery in metal prices and higher volumes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

