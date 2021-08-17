Remittances from Egyptians working abroad at $28.5 bln in July-May 2020-21 -c.bank

Remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose by 13% year-on-year to $28.5 billion in the period from July 2020 to May 2021, the first 11 months of Egypt's financial year, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Remittances increased in May 2021 by 45.2% year-on-year to about $2.6 billion compared to about $1.8 billion in May 2020.

