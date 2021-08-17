Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE .

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE . ( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).

CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USD/INR 73.50 75.00 73.44 75.15 EUR/INR 85.92 88.84 85.85 89.02 GBP/INR 100.99 104.21 100.91 104.42 JPY/INR 66.78 69.09 66.73 69.23 CHF/INR 79.76 82.83 79.70 82.99 AUD/INR 53.21 55.43 53.17 55.54 NZD/INR 50.75 52.95 50.71 53.06 CAD/INR 57.99 59.93 57.94 60.05 SGD/INR 53.85 55.56 53.80 55.67 HKD/INR 9.38 9.70 9.37 9.72 DKK/INR 11.56 11.94 11.54 11.97 NOK/INR 8.26 8.53 8.25 8.54 SEK/INR 8.43 8.71 8.42 8.73 NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.

Advertisement

--------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)