Left Menu

AP Moller-Maersk appoints Mohit Bhatia as Senior VP

Mohit Bhatia has played a key role in the company from his very first day and I am pleased that he will now assume overall responsibility of Maersk GSC, said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO, fleet and strategic brands, AP Moller - Maersk.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:09 IST
AP Moller-Maersk appoints Mohit Bhatia as Senior VP
  • Country:
  • India

Integrated container logistics company AP Moller - Maersk on Tuesday said it has appointed Mohit Bhatia as Senior Vice President and Head of its Global Service Centres (GSC) from August 1. GSC plays a critical role in delivering customer outcomes and enables decision making and prioritisation for Maersk, based on its end-to-end process view, as per a release. Bhatia previously held the position of Joint Managing Director, Maersk GSC, with responsibility for finance before taking over the overall leadership, including commercial and operations functions, the company said in the release. ''Mohit Bhatia has played a key role in the company from his very first day and I am pleased that he will now assume overall responsibility of Maersk GSC,'' said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO, fleet and strategic brands, AP Moller - Maersk. An industry stalwart and an accomplished Chartered Accountant, Bhatia brings strong expertise of over 30 years in transforming and managing large companies across IT, banking and food and snacking sectors, according to the release. Bhatia joined Maersk in 2019 and has demonstrated strong strategic mindset, execution focus and leadership capabilities, it said. “I am honoured to take over the responsibility of Maersk GSC at a time when the logistics sector is undergoing an important transformation.

“As an industry leader, we are fronting this transformation through a robust technology plan that, together with end-to-end connected processes, will enable us to become truly customer-centric,'' Bhatia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021