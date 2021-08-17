AP Moller-Maersk appoints Mohit Bhatia as Senior VP

Integrated container logistics company AP Moller - Maersk on Tuesday said it has appointed Mohit Bhatia as Senior Vice President and Head of its Global Service Centres (GSC) from August 1. GSC plays a critical role in delivering customer outcomes and enables decision making and prioritisation for Maersk, based on its end-to-end process view, as per a release. Bhatia previously held the position of Joint Managing Director, Maersk GSC, with responsibility for finance before taking over the overall leadership, including commercial and operations functions, the company said in the release. ''Mohit Bhatia has played a key role in the company from his very first day and I am pleased that he will now assume overall responsibility of Maersk GSC,'' said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO, fleet and strategic brands, AP Moller - Maersk. An industry stalwart and an accomplished Chartered Accountant, Bhatia brings strong expertise of over 30 years in transforming and managing large companies across IT, banking and food and snacking sectors, according to the release. Bhatia joined Maersk in 2019 and has demonstrated strong strategic mindset, execution focus and leadership capabilities, it said. “I am honoured to take over the responsibility of Maersk GSC at a time when the logistics sector is undergoing an important transformation.

“As an industry leader, we are fronting this transformation through a robust technology plan that, together with end-to-end connected processes, will enable us to become truly customer-centric,'' Bhatia said.

