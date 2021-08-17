Left Menu

Flipkart expands supply chain network in Maharashtra; launches four new facilities

With this expansion, Flipkart now has a total of 12 supply chain facilities in Maharashtra spread across more than 23 lakh square feet area, creating more than 20,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. The homegrown e-commerce company has a very large and rapidly growing seller base in the state selling lakhs of products to customers across the country.

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the expansion of its supply chain network in Maharashtra with the launch of four new fulfilment and sortation centres to cater to the growing demand for e-commerce whilst supporting local sellers from India's financial capital.

Spread across an area of nearly 7 lakh square feet, Flipkart's new facilities are located in Bhiwandi and Nagpur and will create over 4,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and also support pan-India market access for thousands of local sellers/MSMEs.

"As a homegrown e-commerce company, we are continuously making deep investment in infrastructure and supply-chain in Maharashtra to support a robust ecosystem for local MSMEs, artisans, weavers and other under-served communities. We have a long-standing relationship with the state of Maharashtra and are looking forward to extending this partnership as we continue democratizing commerce backed by technology & innovation," said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart.

Commenting on the launch, Shri Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, Government of Maharashtra, said, "Flipkart has played a pivotal role in keeping people indoors in the fight against calamities while meeting their essential requirements and I am happy to see continued investment from Flipkart, helping bring increased job opportunities and support for the sellers, MSMEs and the artisan ecosystem."

