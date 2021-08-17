Left Menu

Zydus Cadila gets tentative nod from USFDA for cancer drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:41 IST
Zydus Cadila gets tentative nod from USFDA for cancer drug
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Lenalidomide capsules used for the treatment of various types of cancers.

The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Lenalidomide capsules in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg,10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. It is also used to treat anemia in patients with certain blood/bone marrow disorders, the statement said.

The group now has 320 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group closed at Rs 531.35 per scrip on BSE, down 0.10 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021