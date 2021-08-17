Indus Towers enabling communication in heavy rains, cloud bursts, landslides and flood hit States

• Restoring mobile towers sites in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, adversely affected by heavy rains and floods • Team of highly skilled Field Service Engineers and technicians worked together beyond self to restore connectivity in over 12,000 mobile towers across multiple states • Pre-work and regular maintenance by Indus Towers ensure minimum impact on mobile network and seamless connectivity in such extreme climate situations NEW DELHI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst heavy rains, cloud bursts, landslides and flood hit areas across multiple states in various parts of India, especially in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Indus Towers has ensured that connectivity through its towers remains strong even when accessibility and maintenance of mobile tower sites is a challenge. In line with its commitment of Putting India First, Indus Towers' Field Staff Engineers and Technicians have been making tremendous efforts to restore and maintain seamless connectivity across multiple locations in India's flood affected locations.

Indus Towers has also been working with the local communities to help the distressed in any possible manner including ensuring round the clock connectivity to support the rescue efforts being made by response teams. During the monsoon period, Indus has restored over 12,000 mobile towers across multiple States.

Advertisement

Tejinder Kalra, COO, Indus Towers, said, ''Indus and its people have always been at the forefront when it comes to demonstrating unflinching commitment in a time of need. Our technicians and engineers worked 24X7 and went beyond their call of duty to restore and maintain connectivity. We truly applaud these Field Warriors who have pushed boundaries time and again to restore connectivity in the quickest time possible. This reflects our core values of excellence, teamwork and most importantly integrity that our people have imbibed whenever they are carrying out their professional duties. Our deepest gratitude to our committed Field Forces.'' Indus Towers truly believes in maintaining and promoting the highest standards of professional conduct and custodianship of our stakeholders' interests by being fair, honest and transparent in all actions and decisions.

About Indus Towers Limited (formerly Bharti Infratel Limited) Indus Towers Limited (formerly Bharti Infratel Limited) is India's leading provider passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators. The Company's portfolio of over 1,80,000 telecom towers, makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles. Indus Towers caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India. The Company has been the industry pioneer in adopting green energy initiatives for its operations. For further details visit www.industowers.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)