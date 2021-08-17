Left Menu

VOC Port sets record by unloading 57,090-tonne coal in 24 hours

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:52 IST
Tuticorin-based V O Chidambaranar Port created a new record on August 15 by unloading 57,090-tonne coal in 24 hours from the vessel MV Star Laura, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, VOC Port Trust Chairman TK Ramachandran appreciated the synergy exhibited by the stakeholders, who have contributed to achieve this record.

''On August 15, 2021, the VO Chidambaranar Port created a new record by unloading 57,090 tonnes of Coal in 24 hours, at Berth No 9 from the vessel MV Star Laura, surpassing the earlier record of 56,687 tonnes of Coal handled at Berth No 9, from the vessel MV Ocean Dream' on 27.10.2020,'' the statement said.

It is also a matter of pride that 1,82,867 tonne cargo handled in a day is the highest volume in a single day this year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

