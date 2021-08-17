Dr. Ajay Data will Chair Pre-IIGF in India - A part of UN's Internet Governance Forum

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/The PRTree): Dr. Ajay Data, an IT veteran & founder of Made in India video conferencing app VideoMeet and Linguistic email platform XgenPlus has joined the Coordination & Organizing Committee of the local chapter for UN's Internet Governance Forum. The committee launched recently by the government will be constituted of around 12 members from across the government, civil society, industry and associations. It will be led by Anil Kumar Jain, CEO of the National Internet Exchange of India. Dr. Data will also chair the Pre-IIGF, which is a precursor to the IIGF Inaugural event and will be held from this month at several colleges and universities with an aim to engage the youth and other state government stakeholders.

"This forum is aimed to fill up the gap between India and IGF, and also bring all communities - government, industry, academia, technical community, and civil community -- together and have a meaningful discussion. This forum will conduct a seminar every year; this year, it will be on 20th, 21st, 22nd October. At the end of the seminar, we are going to generate a white paper listing out what we have discussed, changes in the policy, required changes, and various coordination issues; we will submit it to IGF through the government, said Anil Kumar Jain, CEO of the National Internet Exchange of India. India is the second-largest broadband subscription country in the world and also has the highest data consumption per user per month. Forum will catalyze this growth in the right direction, and reflect the aspirations for this burgeoning Internet user population of India in International policy formation and stakeholder discussion.

Dr. Data has always been very vocal about the E-Governance and National Cyber Security issues, and has been effectively working on introducing competitive features in his indigenous application to offer the Indian denizens similar features at reasonable price. He is also the ingenious force behind world's first linguistic email address mobile apps for Internationalised Domain Names (IDN) called 'Data Mail'. Elaborating more on his role in the forum and the key areas of his action, Dr. Ajay Data said, "It feels great to be a part of a group which aims to position our country as a strong Internet player on a global front. The Indian Internet user base is only slated to grow continuously, the responsibility lies upon us to channelize it in the right direction and extract valuable insights which can affect substantial cyber policy formulations."

Dr. Ajay Data is also Chair of Global Universal Acceptance Steering Group which promotes acceptance of all domain name and email address without any problem in all software applications. This group consists of members from Apple, Microsoft, Google & supported by ICANN. There are likely to be events in that aspect during Pre-IIGF. The purpose of this local forum will be to have a multi-point diverse view on Internet governance which has been the cornerstone of the Internet's success globally, which is also the model adopted by the UN's Internet Governance Forum and The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

"Under pre-IGF events, we are coordinating and conducting seminars/webinars at universities and college level to effectively include professors, students and teachers in internet governance format of the country. We will have pre-IIGF events in every part of the country. We will have 10-15 such seminars webinars in August and September, educating the students and teachers on internet governance. Since major internet users are youth, IIGF will know their aspirations, feelings, and requirements about the development of the internet and what is the way ahead. These pre-IIGF events will generate interest in teachers and students to join the main event," concluded Mr. Anil Kumar Jain. This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)

