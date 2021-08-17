Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of retail sales data

The U.S. Commerce Department's report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), is expected to show retail sales slipped 0.3% last month after rising 0.6% in June. Global equities started the week on the backfoot as tighter scrutiny of China's internet sector and signs of slowing economic recovery, particularly in China, drove investors towards defensive parts of the market.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:53 IST
US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of retail sales data
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday ahead of data that is likely to show the pace of the U.S. economic recovery slowed, while Home Depot kicked off the retail earnings season on a dour note. The U.S. Commerce Department's report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), is expected to show retail sales slipped 0.3% last month after rising 0.6% in June.

Global equities started the week on the backfoot as tighter scrutiny of China's internet sector and signs of slowing economic recovery, particularly in China, drove investors towards defensive parts of the market. Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil, Schlumberger NV, Marathon Oil, Occidental Petroleum, Halliburton, and Conocophillips slipped between 0.7% and 1.5% in premarket trading, tracking crude prices lower on weak Asian demand.

Interest rate-sensitive lenders Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, and Goldman Sachs fell between 0.7% and 1.1%. Still, the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow industrials closed at record highs on Monday as investors weighed concerns about a resurgence in global COVID-19 cases, the Federal Reserve's potential policy tapering moves with stellar earnings season.

Minutes from the Fed's latest meeting, due on Wednesday, will be closely watched after Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said that one more month of strong job gains could satisfy the central bank's requirements for beginning to reduce its monthly asset purchases. At 6:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 208 points, or 0.59%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.45%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 47.25 points, or 0.31%.

Mega-cap technology stocks Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com, and Google-owner Alphabet Inc were down between 0.2% and 0.3%. Home Depot Inc fell 3.9% after it missed estimates for U.S. quarterly same-store sales, as a pandemic-driven surge in demand for do-it-yourself home-improvement products waned with people increasingly venturing outside their houses.

Walmart Inc fell 1.3% even after the world's no. 1 retailer raised its annual U.S. same-store sales forecast. Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme's earnings report is due later in the day.

Spirit Airlines dropped 4.7% after it cut its revenue and margin forecast for the third quarter, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases drags booking trends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021