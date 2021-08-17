Left Menu

Delhi: Repair work on Rajnagar flyover begins, commuters asked to take other routes

The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued an advisory on diversions put in place due to the ongoing repair work on Rajnagar flyover on Ring Road, asking commuters to take alternative routes.According to the advisory, the repair of the expansion joints of the flyover from Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS began on Tuesday and will go on till the next 20 days.The traffic will ply on only half of the carriageway of the flyover, whereas other half will remain affected.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:54 IST
Delhi: Repair work on Rajnagar flyover begins, commuters asked to take other routes
The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued an advisory on diversions put in place due to the ongoing repair work on Rajnagar flyover on Ring Road, asking commuters to take alternative routes.

According to the advisory, the repair of the expansion joints of the flyover (from Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS) began on Tuesday and will go on till the next 20 days.

''The traffic will ply on only half of the carriageway of the flyover, whereas other half will remain affected. The traffic will ply under the flyover as usual,'' it said.

During the repair work, traffic will be affected and remain relatively heavy on this stretch of Ring Road. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch and take alternative route, the advisory said.

