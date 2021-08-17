Left Menu

Indus Towers enabling communication in heavy rains, cloud bursts, landslides and flood-hit States

Amidst heavy rains, cloud bursts, landslides and flood hit areas across multiple states in various parts of India, especially in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Indus Towers has ensured that connectivity through its towers remains strong even when accessibility and maintenance of mobile tower sites is a challenge. In line with its commitment of Putting India First, Indus Towers' Field Staff Engineers and Technicians have been making tremendous efforts to restore and maintain seamless connectivity across multiple locations in India's flood affected locations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:57 IST
Indus Towers enabling communication in heavy rains, cloud bursts, landslides and flood-hit States
Indus Towers Limited. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Amidst heavy rains, cloud bursts, landslides and flood hit areas across multiple states in various parts of India, especially in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Indus Towers has ensured that connectivity through its towers remains strong even when accessibility and maintenance of mobile tower sites is a challenge. In line with its commitment of Putting India First, Indus Towers' Field Staff Engineers and Technicians have been making tremendous efforts to restore and maintain seamless connectivity across multiple locations in India's flood affected locations. Indus Towers has also been working with the local communities to help the distressed in any possible manner including ensuring round the clock connectivity to support the rescue efforts being made by response teams. During the monsoon period, Indus has restored over 12,000 mobile towers across multiple States.

Tejinder Kalra, COO, Indus Towers, said, "Indus and its people have always been at the forefront when it comes to demonstrating unflinching commitment in a time of need. Our technicians and engineers worked 24X7 and went beyond their call of duty to restore and maintain connectivity. We truly applaud these Field Warriors who have pushed boundaries time and again to restore connectivity in the quickest time possible. This reflects our core values of excellence, teamwork and most importantly integrity that our people have imbibed whenever they are carrying out their professional duties. Our deepest gratitude to our committed Field Forces." Indus Towers truly believes in maintaining and promoting the highest standards of professional conduct and custodianship of our stakeholders' interests by being fair, honest and transparent in all actions and decisions.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021