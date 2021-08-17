Left Menu

Flipkart to create 4,000 jobs by opening 4 new facilities in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 17:23 IST
Walmart-run e-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday said it is creating 4,000 jobs in Maharashtra by opening four new facilities.

These fulfilment and sortation centres are located in Bhiwandi and Nagpur, and aimed primarily at supporting the local sellers in the state and cater to the growing demand for e-commerce, a statement said.

The facilities are spread over 7 lakh sq ft and will create 4,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, besides aiding local sellers access to the pan-India market, it said.

Maharashtra was classified as a key centre by the company from a supply chain standpoint. With the recent additions and expansion of existing facilities, Flipkart has a total of 12 supply chain facilities in the state spread across over 23 lakh square feet area, creating more than 20,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

''Fresh investments will help support the growing customer demand for e-commerce in the state while supporting the growing seller ecosystem and boosting the local economy,'' it said, adding that the sellers have grown by 30 per cent in the state over the last year.

The state's industries minister Subhash Desai welcomed the move by Flipkart to invest in Maharashtra. PTI AA MR MR

