UP's decision to cut cross-subsidy charges on procuring power through exchanges to reduce operational costs: IEX

The UP government's decision to reduce cross-subsidy charges on procuring power through power exchanges will help the industry to bring down its operational costs, the Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) said on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) in a tariff order dated July 29, 2021 announced reduction of up to 64 paise per unit in the cross-subsidy charges on procuring power through power exchanges, IEX said in a statement.

Welcoming the decision, Rohit Bajaj, Head-Business Development & Senior Vice President at IEX, said: ''IEX has been seeing significant participation from the open access consumers from UP. The reduction in cross-subsidy surcharge for open access consumers is a welcome and definitely a progressive step in ensuring industrial and economic growth in the state.'' He further said that ''(now) all 1 MW and above industrial /commercial consumers can save almost up to Re 1 per unit. This development enables the state industry to significantly lower their operational costs and accelerate the overall economic growth of the state which is so critical in the COVID pandemic induced economic slowdown''.

Energy marketplace IEX enables almost 4,500+ commercial and industrial consumers located across India to leverage open access through the exchange platform to procure electricity at attractive prices and accrue operational efficiency as well as the financial savings.

