Left Menu

IIT Madras, MoRTH collaborate on pavement engineering, intelligent systems

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras said on Tuesday it will collaborate with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on pavement engineering and intelligent transportation systems.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 17:53 IST
IIT Madras, MoRTH collaborate on pavement engineering, intelligent systems
IIT Madras will train 8 to 10 students in the field of highway engineering. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras said on Tuesday it will collaborate with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on pavement engineering and intelligent transportation systems. This includes research on novel pavement materials and technologies, hydrogen cell transportation, automatic vehicle classification, novel toll systems, incident management systems, traveller information systems, FastTAG data analytics and traffic simulations besides transportation safety.

A MoRTH Chair is being created at IIT Madras to focus on R&D, teaching and training in traffic and highway engineering. The chair professor will act as a strategic advisor to MoRTH. The MoU for setting up this chair was signed during a virtual event today. Giridhar Aramane, Secretary at the MoRTH, said IIT Madras should concentrate on developing less polluting pavement engineering technologies as well as intelligent transportation systems.

"We are already engaged with IIT Madras in a major way in terms of consultancies. This chair professorship as well as this entire programme can be directed towards important and innovative R&D work," he said. The collaboration will also facilitate PhD research programmes on areas selected by MoRTH. IIT Madras will train eight to ten students including MoRTH's nominated officers in the field of highway engineering. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021