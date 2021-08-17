UK health regulator approves Moderna COVID-19 shot for 12- to 17-year-olds

Britain's health regulator has approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17 years, it said on Tuesday.

The approval comes more than two months after Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine got the regulatory nod for use in children aged 12 to 15. Moderna's vaccine was recommended for use in adolescents by European regulators in July and is awaiting U.S. authorisation. It is currently approved for people over the age of 18 in the UK.

Advertisement

Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) gave the go ahead on Aug. 4 for 16- and 17-year-olds to get their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine ahead of schools returning in September. JCVI will make a decision on whether the vaccine will be deployed or not.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)