Left Menu

MIA to resume flights to Gulf on Wednesday

MIA has associated with Apollo Diagnostics to set up the test laboratory at the airport.According to the latest UAE government health requirements, each passenger must get a negative RT-PCR report at the airport six hours prior to boarding the aircraft.Apollo has provided a team of expert pathologists, state-of-the-art equipment and stringent quality processes to conduct the rapid RT-PCR tests at the MIA.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:03 IST
MIA to resume flights to Gulf on Wednesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flight services to Gulf countries from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) are set to resume with the UAE Civil Aviation Ministry clearing the RT-PCR test facility arranged at the airport.

The first Air India Express flight will leave from here on Wednesday, four months after the UAE imposed restrictions on travelers from India, a press release from MIA said.

The rapid RT-PCR test facility was set up at MIA with active support from the district health department authorities and the deputy commissioner's office. MIA has associated with Apollo Diagnostics to set up the test laboratory at the airport.

According to the latest UAE government health requirements, each passenger must get a negative RT-PCR report at the airport six hours before boarding the aircraft.

Apollo has provided a team of expert pathologists, state-of-the-art equipment, and stringent quality processes to conduct the rapid RT-PCR tests at the MIA. The MIA has undertaken various safety measures and has implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures laid down by the government to safeguard the well-being of passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021