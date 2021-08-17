Left Menu

Czech Republic's second evacuation flight leaves Kabul

A second Czech plane left Kabul on Tuesday, evacuating Czechs and local staff from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said. Tuesday's flight included the country's ambassador to Afghanistan, Kulhanek said.

A second Czech plane left Kabul on Tuesday, evacuating Czechs and local staff from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said. Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians resumed earlier on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital.

The Czech Republic evacuated 46 citizens and local workers and their families on Sunday. Tuesday's flight included the country's ambassador to Afghanistan, Kulhanek said.

