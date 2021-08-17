RoDTEP rates to give predictability, liquidity to exports: FIEO

The announcement of Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) rates will help in easing liquidity and enhance the competitiveness of domestic exporters over a long-time horizon, FIEO said on Tuesday.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President A Sakthivel said the commerce ministry should quickly upload the rates in the system so that exporters can generate their scrips instantly for utilising the benefits under the scheme.

He, however, urged the government to include pharma, chemicals, iron and steel under the RoDTEP scheme from January 1, 2021.

These sectors are not covered under the ambit of the scheme, rates for which was notified today.

''Since the rates are fixed on the basis of the data furnished by the industry, which was also affected due to the pandemic, the rates may be reviewed if more comprehensive and updated data is furnished by the industry,'' he said.

Exports are on course to achieve USD 400 billion in the current fiscal, but logistics challenges, particularly unavailability of containers, shut out by shipping lines and high freights pose a ''serious challenge'', he added. He requested the government to take suitable measures so that these hiccups can be overcome.