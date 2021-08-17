CreatorStack, a market network for digital creators, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 14.8 crore) in funding, led by Accel. The seed round also saw participation from On-Deck's The Runway fund, PointOne Capital, Wekan alongside angels active in the media, entertainment, and future of work sectors, notably Kumar Akash (SVP Growth - Hotstar), a statement said.

The company will use these funds to continue building a world-class creator-centric platform, it added.

CreatorStack, based in India and US, runs a market network that helps digital creators to create content, engage with their fans, brands, and investors; and monetise.

''There are different entities involved in a creator's success - fans, teams, investors, brands. We can unlock huge monetary value by providing a trusted way for all these entities to authentically collaborate together through data and insights,'' CreatorStack co-founder Deobrat Singh said.

**** HCL Tech bags five-year IT transformation deal with Wacker Chemie AG *HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it has signed a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with German multinational chemical company Wacker Chemie AG to establish a modernised digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery.

Spanning the globe with four business divisions, Wacker currently operates 26 production sites. Wacker's engagement with HCL Technologies will lead to significant cost efficiencies through modernisation, standardisation and automation, a statement said.

HCL Technologies will be using AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies for Wacker, it added.

''Germany is a key strategic market for HCL and our engagement with Wacker is testament to our continued growth in the region,” HCL Technologies Senior Vice President Rolf Frank Fehler said.

**** Wipro unveils Wipro AWS Launch Pad Co-Innovation space in Sao Paulo *IT firm Wipro Ltd on Tuesday said it has unveiled the Wipro AWS Launch Pad co-innovation centre in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Designed to accelerate innovation, the centre empowers Wipro Brazil in the development and showcasing of tailored offerings on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for clients throughout industries nationwide, a statement said.

The space will act as a multidisciplinary customer showcase hub for specialised teams to ideate, collaborate, develop, and deliver scaling cloud solutions, it added.

Customers will be empowered to leverage AWS in the areas of application and database migration, application modernisation, serverless computing, purpose built databases, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

It will also enable improved agility, security, and optimised costs - all of which will combine to drive superior business performance for customers in Brazil, the statement said.

“We are executing our goal of creating multiple Wipro-AWS Launch Pad centers around the globe, and Sao Paulo was the ideal location for our latest launch,'' Wipro President and Chief Executive Officer (Americas) Srinivas Pallia said.

