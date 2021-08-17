Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after weak retail data

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:02 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after weak retail data

The Dow and the S&P 500 fell from record highs at open on Tuesday after earnings reports from Home Depot and Walmart, and as retail sales data showed the pace of the U.S. economic recovery slowed in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.4 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 35500.01. The S&P 500 fell 17.6 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 4462.12​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 123.2 points, or 0.83%, to 14670.563 at the opening bell.

