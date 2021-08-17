Left Menu

Sri Lanka signs USD 308 million-loan agreement with China; part of USD 1.2 billion credit package

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:24 IST
Sri Lanka signs USD 308 million-loan agreement with China; part of USD 1.2 billion credit package
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Tuesday signed a loan agreement with China worth 2 billion Renminbi (USD 308 million) to support its COVID-19 response, economic revival and financial stability, the Chinese embassy here said.

''China Development Bank and Sri Lankan Government have entered into an agreement of RMB 2 Billion (approx Rs 61.5 Billion) Term Facility today (Aug 17), upon a request from Sri Lanka side to support its #COVID19 response, economic revival, financial stability and livelihood betterment,'' the embassy tweeted.

The latest loan is part of a USD 1.2 billion budget support in credit agreed earlier. Sri Lanka has received USD 1 billion in credit support in two tranches of USD 500 million each in April 2021 and March 2020 respectively.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely jolted the Sri Lankan economy which is dependent on its tourism sector.

Earlier in February, Sri Lanka settled a USD 400 million currency swap facility with India, to tide over financial strains.

Speculation that Beijing is trying to lure Sri Lanka into a debt trap has been outright rejected by the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government.

Struggling to pay back over USD 8 billion-dollar Chinese loans and investments, the previous Sri Lankan government had handed over the majority share of the Chinese-built strategic southern port of Hambantota to a Chinese state-owned company on a 99-year lease in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021