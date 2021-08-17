Germany to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan's neighbours - Maas
Germany has suspended aid to Afghanistan and will work with its partners in the European Union to provide aid to neighbouring countries facing an influx of Afghan civilians, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.
"We have told the United Nations that we are ready to help with humanitarian assistance for people in neighbouring countries," Maas told a news conference.
