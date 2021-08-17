Military planes, some civilian flights, flying out of Kabul-Pentagon

U.S. military flights, along with some civilian aircraft, are flying in and out of Kabul's airport, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

U.S. Army Major General William Taylor, with the Joint Staff, said that there would be more than 4,000 U.S. troops by the end of the day and so far there had not been any hostile interactions with the Taliban.

Advertisement

Taylor said the aim was to have one flight taking off from Kabul per hour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)