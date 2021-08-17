Military planes, some civilian flights, flying out of Kabul-Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:57 IST
U.S. military flights, along with some civilian aircraft, are flying in and out of Kabul's airport, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
U.S. Army Major General William Taylor, with the Joint Staff, said that there would be more than 4,000 U.S. troops by the end of the day and so far there had not been any hostile interactions with the Taliban.
Taylor said the aim was to have one flight taking off from Kabul per hour.
