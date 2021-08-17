Lufthansa plans three flights to bring evacuees from Afghanistan to Germany
Lufthansa said it was organising three special flights to bring evacuees from Afghanistan to Frankfurt, with the first passenger jet, an Airbus A340, to take off from Tashkent later on Tuesday.
Two further flights to Frankfurt, from Tashkent and Doha, are planned for Wednesday, a spokesperson for the German airline said.
U.S. forces have secured Kabul airport and started an airlift to fly out diplomats and civilians after the fall of the Afghan capital to the Taliban. Commercial airlines are then ferrying evacuees on from airports in the region.
