FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
The World Health Organization is worried about the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan as the upheaval caused by the Taliban advance has slowed vaccinations, a spokesperson said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Britain's health regulator has approved Moderna's vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17 years, weeks after Pfizer's shot was given the green light for deployment ahead of schools reopening. * Shopping malls in Paris and large parts of France now have to ask customers to show a health pass, as the government increases pressure on people to get vaccinated.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put New Zealand under strict lockdown after the country's first case in six months was reported in the largest city of Auckland.
* Japan extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions and announced new measures covering seven more prefectures to counter a spike in infections that is threatening the medical system. * Cases are set to "rise substantially" in Sydney in the coming weeks despite a prolonged lockdown, authorities said, warning soaring infections have already put hospitals under enormous strain.
* India administered more than 8.8 million doses of vaccines in the past 24 hours, government data showed, close to its record as it works to speeds up a campaign to inoculate all eligible adults by December. AMERICAS
* The Biden administration plans to begin administering booster shots to Americans as early as mid or late September, pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. * All healthcare workers in New York state must be vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a new mandate.
* Brazil recorded 14,471 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 434 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday. Mexico registered 7,172 new infections and 272 more deaths. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Britain donated 299,700 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine to Egypt, the WHO said. * The United States is sending nearly half a million doses of Pfizer's vaccine to Rwanda, including the first doses from the Biden administration's 500 million global pledge this summer, the White House said.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Gritstone bio Inc said it had entered into a funding agreement of up to $20.6 million with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to advance its vaccine program against variants.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global share markets stumbled on Tuesday, rattled by disappointing U.S. retail sales data and a surge in infections worldwide driven by the Delta variant.
* The euro zone economy grew 2% in the second quarter, the European Union statistics office said, confirming its earlier reading as the easing of coronavirus restrictions spurred economic activity after a brief recession. * The number of employees on British company payrolls has moved closer to pre-pandemic levels and pay growth hit a record high, albeit distorted by the effects of coronavirus lockdowns, official data showed.
