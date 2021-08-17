Left Menu

States' debt cost falls for second week to 6.84%

The borrowing cost for the states continues to decline for the second consecutive week, falling by 3 bps to 6.84 per cent at the latest weekly auctions held on Tuesday when seven states raised Rs 8,500 crore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:24 IST
States' debt cost falls for second week to 6.84%
  • Country:
  • India

The borrowing cost for the states continues to decline for the second consecutive week, falling by 3 bps to 6.84 per cent at the latest weekly auctions held on Tuesday when seven states raised Rs 8,500 crore. At 6.84 per cent, the weighted average cost across states and tenures is at a nine-week low and analysts have attributed the moderation to the softening of global commodity prices as well as domestic inflation. The yields have eased by 16 bps since the fourth week of June.

According to rating agency Icra, the spread between 10-year state debt and G-secs eased to 74 bps at the auction due to primarily because of the moderate quantum of the issuance, which a decline of 11.6 per cent so far this year on an annualised basis.

According to Care Ratings, 23 states and Delhi have so far raised Rs 2.27 lakh crore as against Rs 2.57 lakh crore borrowed a year ago and is 16 per cent lower than the indicative auction calendar for this period.

Even at 6.84 per cent, the cost of funds for the states nevertheless continues to be elevated and is notably higher than at the start of the FY'22 fiscal. The weighted average yield of state bonds is 28 bps higher than that in early April and has been above 6.75 per cent since June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021