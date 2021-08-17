Left Menu

Main problem in evacuating people from Kabul is reaching the airport - French minister

The main challenge in evacuating French citizens and Afghan staff who worked for French authorities is the difficulty of reaching Kabul airport, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday. She said that France relies on the United States army to provide security for Kabul airport and that further evacuation flights would depend on getting landing slots.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-08-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 22:00 IST
The main challenge in evacuating French citizens and Afghan staff who worked for French authorities is the difficulty of reaching Kabul airport, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday. Parly spoke as a first flight with 40 evacuees - French, Afghan and other nationals - landed at a Paris airport.

"The situation at Kabul airport remains very chaotic and access to the airport is extremely difficult," Parly told reporters. She said that France relies on the United States army to provide security for Kabul airport and that further evacuation flights would depend on getting landing slots.

