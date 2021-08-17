Left Menu

AfDB debars Sargittarius Nigeria Limited and its affiliates for 18 months

Sargittarius Nigeria Limited is a limited liability company registered in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

17-08-2021
The Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project is aimed at improving access to safe water supply and sanitation services in the cities of Ibadan and Jalingo, in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Image Credit: Wikimedia
The African Development Bank Group, on 17 August 2021, announces the 18-month debarment of Sargittarius Nigeria Limited and its affiliates, including Sargittarius Henan Water Conservancy Engineering Limited, with effect from 28 July 2021. Sargittarius Nigeria Limited is a limited liability company registered in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

An investigation conducted by the Bank's Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Sargittarius Nigeria Limited engaged in fraudulent practices during tenders for the construction of water infrastructure in Ibadan, Nigeria, under the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project in Nigeria.

The debarment renders Sargittarius Nigeria Limited and its affiliates ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects during the debarment period. Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Sargittarius Nigeria Limited will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed projects on the condition that it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank's guidelines.

The Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project is aimed at improving access to safe water supply and sanitation services in the cities of Ibadan and Jalingo, in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Project is co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group, and the Government of Nigeria.

