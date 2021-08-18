Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. expected to extend transportation mask mandate through Jan. 18 -- sources

The Biden administration plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address COVID-19 risks, three sources told Reuters. Major U.S. airlines were informed of the planned extension on a call with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, three people briefed on the matter said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 00:45 IST
Major U.S. airlines were informed of the planned extension on a call with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, three people briefed on the matter said. TSA and CDC did not comment. The current TSA transportation mask order runs through Sept 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

