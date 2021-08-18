EXCLUSIVE-U.S. expected to extend transportation mask mandate through Jan. 18 -- sources
The Biden administration plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address COVID-19 risks, three sources told Reuters. Major U.S. airlines were informed of the planned extension on a call with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, three people briefed on the matter said.
The Biden administration plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address COVID-19 risks, three sources told Reuters.
Major U.S. airlines were informed of the planned extension on a call with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, three people briefed on the matter said. TSA and CDC did not comment. The current TSA transportation mask order runs through Sept 13.
