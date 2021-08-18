Human remains found in landing gear of military flight from Kabul, says U.S. Air Force
The U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains that were found in the wheel well of one of its C-17s that flew out of Kabul amid the chaos of the Taliban taking over the city. In a statement, the Air Force said that the aircraft landed at Kabul's airport on Sunday and was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians.
"Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to depart the airfield as quickly as possible," the statement said.
