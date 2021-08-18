Left Menu

(OFFICIAL)-Human remains found in landing gear of military flight from Kabul, says U.S. Air Force

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 01:57 IST
The U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains that were found in the wheel well of one of its C-17s that flew out of Kabul amid the chaos of the Taliban taking over the city.

In a statement, the Air Force said that the aircraft landed at Kabul's airport on Monday and was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians. "Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to depart the airfield as quickly as possible," the statement said.

