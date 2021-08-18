U.S. TSA confirms it will extend transit mask requirements through Jan 18
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed late on Tuesday it will extend a federal transportation mask requirement through Jan. 18 at airports, transit hubs and on planes, trains and buses.
The current directive was scheduled to run through Sept. 13.
A TSA spokesperson said the purpose of the "mask directive is to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation."
