Australia's Qantas to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-08-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 05:04 IST
Australia's Qantas to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Qantas Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it would require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of its broader commitment to safety.

Pilots, cabin crew and airport workers will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, while other staff will have until March 31, 2022, the airline said.

There will be exemptions for those who are unable to be vaccinated based on documented medical reasons, which is expected to be very rare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

